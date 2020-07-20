3760 North Greenbrier Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Long Beach. Conveniently located between Clark and Bellfower and walking distance to Heartwell Park and Long Beach City College. Shopping centers, great schools, and freeway access are very close. Home features hardwood throughout that have just been re stained along with fresh paint throughout. Plenty of natural lighting in all rooms and recently remodeled bathroom.Kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, plenty of cabinet space and breakfast nook. 2 car garage along with a large front yard and backyard are great perks to this wonderful home!



*Gardener included in rent

*Wall Heater

*Two car garage

*One pet allowed upon owner approval and additional pet deposit



$2,550 Rent

$2,550 Deposit

$225 Move-in Inspection Fee

Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in our preferred vendor at $12.50



$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)

*Credit Check Required



Criteria

-620 Fico Score

-3x monthly rent income

-2-year work history

-No evictions

-No criminal history

-Positive rental history



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $39, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.