Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:25 PM

3760 North Greenbrier Road

3760 N Greenbrier Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3760 N Greenbrier Rd, Long Beach, CA 90808
Old Lakewood City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Long Beach. Conveniently located between Clark and Bellfower and walking distance to Heartwell Park and Long Beach City College. Shopping centers, great schools, and freeway access are very close. Home features hardwood throughout that have just been re stained along with fresh paint throughout. Plenty of natural lighting in all rooms and recently remodeled bathroom.Kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, plenty of cabinet space and breakfast nook. 2 car garage along with a large front yard and backyard are great perks to this wonderful home!

*Gardener included in rent
*Wall Heater
*Two car garage
*One pet allowed upon owner approval and additional pet deposit

$2,550 Rent
$2,550 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee
Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in our preferred vendor at $12.50

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required

Criteria
-620 Fico Score
-3x monthly rent income
-2-year work history
-No evictions
-No criminal history
-Positive rental history

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $39, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 North Greenbrier Road have any available units?
3760 North Greenbrier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 North Greenbrier Road have?
Some of 3760 North Greenbrier Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 North Greenbrier Road currently offering any rent specials?
3760 North Greenbrier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 North Greenbrier Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 North Greenbrier Road is pet friendly.
Does 3760 North Greenbrier Road offer parking?
Yes, 3760 North Greenbrier Road offers parking.
Does 3760 North Greenbrier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 North Greenbrier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 North Greenbrier Road have a pool?
No, 3760 North Greenbrier Road does not have a pool.
Does 3760 North Greenbrier Road have accessible units?
No, 3760 North Greenbrier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 North Greenbrier Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 North Greenbrier Road does not have units with dishwashers.
