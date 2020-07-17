3400 Hathaway Ave. #310

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury Top Floor Condo with City Views! - Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and wonderful resort-styled amenities of this modern, gated condo community know as "The Palms". Now offered for lease is a luxury condominium featuring a spacious, open floor plan with a long list of features! The bright and open kitchen comes equipped with a stove, microwave oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher, and opens to the main living area that includes a large window and sliding glass door that allows direct access to the balcony boasting wonderful views of the city and mountains, and features a large laundry closet that comes equipped with a side-by-side washer & dryer. Also connected to the balcony via sliding glass door is the spacious bedroom that has a large walk-in closet with custom shelving, and an attached bathroom. The community features a pool, gated access, spa, and parking. Located near Stearns St. and Redondo Ave.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Crystal at (562) 519-2524, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4562503)