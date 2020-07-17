All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3400 Hathaway Ave. #310

3400 Hathaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Hathaway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Top Floor Condo with City Views! - Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and wonderful resort-styled amenities of this modern, gated condo community know as "The Palms". Now offered for lease is a luxury condominium featuring a spacious, open floor plan with a long list of features! The bright and open kitchen comes equipped with a stove, microwave oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher, and opens to the main living area that includes a large window and sliding glass door that allows direct access to the balcony boasting wonderful views of the city and mountains, and features a large laundry closet that comes equipped with a side-by-side washer & dryer. Also connected to the balcony via sliding glass door is the spacious bedroom that has a large walk-in closet with custom shelving, and an attached bathroom. The community features a pool, gated access, spa, and parking. Located near Stearns St. and Redondo Ave.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Crystal at (562) 519-2524, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4562503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 have any available units?
3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 have?
Some of 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 offers parking.
Does 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 has a pool.
Does 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 have accessible units?
No, 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Hathaway Ave. #310 has units with dishwashers.
