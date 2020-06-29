All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

3372 Elm Ave.

3372 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3372 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - Plank Flooring & Remodeled Kitchen & Bath - Attached Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium townhome in the city of Long Beach. The townhome is approximately 1000 square feet with new two-tone paint, laminate wood & plank flooring, new kitchen tile flooring, a stove, dishwasher, microwave, new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, recessed kitchen lighting, dining nook, new bathroom vanities, tile bathroom flooring, vaulted ceilings, 2 attached 1 car garages, forced air conditioning, central heating, gas fireplace with stone seat, master bedroom walk-in closet and laundry hookups. Located within a quiet condominium community with a community barbecue and jacuzzi. This condominium is located within the quiet Bixby Knolls neighborhood, and is minutes to the 405 freeway, Signal Hill, 710 freeway, and Long Beach Memorial Hospital.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5570209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Elm Ave. have any available units?
3372 Elm Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3372 Elm Ave. have?
Some of 3372 Elm Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 Elm Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Elm Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Elm Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3372 Elm Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3372 Elm Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3372 Elm Ave. offers parking.
Does 3372 Elm Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3372 Elm Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Elm Ave. have a pool?
No, 3372 Elm Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3372 Elm Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3372 Elm Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Elm Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 Elm Ave. has units with dishwashers.
