3372 Elm Ave.

Gorgeous 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - Plank Flooring & Remodeled Kitchen & Bath - Attached Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium townhome in the city of Long Beach. The townhome is approximately 1000 square feet with new two-tone paint, laminate wood & plank flooring, new kitchen tile flooring, a stove, dishwasher, microwave, new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, recessed kitchen lighting, dining nook, new bathroom vanities, tile bathroom flooring, vaulted ceilings, 2 attached 1 car garages, forced air conditioning, central heating, gas fireplace with stone seat, master bedroom walk-in closet and laundry hookups. Located within a quiet condominium community with a community barbecue and jacuzzi. This condominium is located within the quiet Bixby Knolls neighborhood, and is minutes to the 405 freeway, Signal Hill, 710 freeway, and Long Beach Memorial Hospital.



No Pets Allowed



