Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

2907 Monogram Ave.

2907 Monogram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2907 Monogram Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2907 Monogram Ave. Available 01/03/20 Beautiful Plaza Home 3 bed, 2 bath - **Occupied unit**Do not disturb residents!!! This spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a beautifully remodeled kitchen with all appliances included (Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator) a large living and dining area that open up to each other with hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, a sitting area off the living room, laundry area with Washer and Dryer, and nice front and back yard, gardener is included in rent! One pet, considered... please inquire prior to submitting the application to the office at 562-433-4700. The home will be available for showings by appointment, after January 1, 2020, call for an appointment today! DRE #01961007

(RLNE1863634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Monogram Ave. have any available units?
2907 Monogram Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Monogram Ave. have?
Some of 2907 Monogram Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Monogram Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Monogram Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Monogram Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 Monogram Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2907 Monogram Ave. offer parking?
No, 2907 Monogram Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2907 Monogram Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 Monogram Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Monogram Ave. have a pool?
No, 2907 Monogram Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Monogram Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2907 Monogram Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Monogram Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 Monogram Ave. has units with dishwashers.
