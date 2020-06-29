Amenities

2907 Monogram Ave. Available 01/03/20 Beautiful Plaza Home 3 bed, 2 bath - **Occupied unit**Do not disturb residents!!! This spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a beautifully remodeled kitchen with all appliances included (Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator) a large living and dining area that open up to each other with hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, a sitting area off the living room, laundry area with Washer and Dryer, and nice front and back yard, gardener is included in rent! One pet, considered... please inquire prior to submitting the application to the office at 562-433-4700. The home will be available for showings by appointment, after January 1, 2020, call for an appointment today! DRE #01961007



