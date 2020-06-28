All apartments in Long Beach
264 Park Ave
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

264 Park Ave

264 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

264 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Built in the mid 1920s, this beautiful family home holds plenty of character! Attractive flooring, modern mixed with antique lighting decor, crown molding, and sizable front and back yards, are just some of the many features that are sure to catch your eye. This charmer is located in the booming area of Belmont Shore in Long Beach and is close to just everything! As you enter, you will find a formal living room featuring a red brick fireplace and 2 large windows that let in tons of natural light. Just off the living area is an open back room with a vaulted ceiling that leads out to the backyard .&nbsp; The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, fridge and stove and windows that show off the view of the backyard! Both bedrooms are pretty spacious in size and the master even has a built in sitting area by the window&hellip; perfect for lounging and reading that book you&rsquo;ve been waiting to crack open. Possibly, my favorite part of this house is the bathroom.&nbsp; Call me crazy, but this bathroom has tons of perks!&nbsp; From the wood paneled wall to the built in storage cabinets and sitting area, it&rsquo;s definitely a unique bonus to an already amazing home. Only about 6 miles to the beach, 6 miles to the Long Beach Airport and very close to several schools within the Long Beach School District, this home is close to everything and has everything you need!&nbsp; Make an appointment to see this wonderful home today! &nbsp; Listing Courtesy of: Silvana Raiola DRE #00411102

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Park Ave have any available units?
264 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 Park Ave have?
Some of 264 Park Ave's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
264 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 264 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 264 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 264 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 264 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 264 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 264 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 264 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
