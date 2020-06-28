264 Park Ave

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Built in the mid 1920s, this beautiful family home holds plenty of character! Attractive flooring, modern mixed with antique lighting decor, crown molding, and sizable front and back yards, are just some of the many features that are sure to catch your eye. This charmer is located in the booming area of Belmont Shore in Long Beach and is close to just everything! As you enter, you will find a formal living room featuring a red brick fireplace and 2 large windows that let in tons of natural light. Just off the living area is an open back room with a vaulted ceiling that leads out to the backyard . The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, fridge and stove and windows that show off the view of the backyard! Both bedrooms are pretty spacious in size and the master even has a built in sitting area by the window… perfect for lounging and reading that book you’ve been waiting to crack open. Possibly, my favorite part of this house is the bathroom. Call me crazy, but this bathroom has tons of perks! From the wood paneled wall to the built in storage cabinets and sitting area, it’s definitely a unique bonus to an already amazing home. Only about 6 miles to the beach, 6 miles to the Long Beach Airport and very close to several schools within the Long Beach School District, this home is close to everything and has everything you need! Make an appointment to see this wonderful home today! Listing Courtesy of: Silvana Raiola DRE #00411102