All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2405 E 2ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2405 E 2ND STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

2405 E 2ND STREET

2405 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2405 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bluff Park / Long Beach (House) - Lovely single family home located just blocks from the beach, near shopping, recreational park and eateries. This home includes hardwood & tile flooring throughout. White kitchen cabinets, tile counter tops (kitchen) and a stove is included. Washer & dryer hookups is available. Long drive way for parking convenience. Private side yard with a big shed for storage purposes. Owner pays for Landscaping. One small pet 30 lbs or less welcome with an additional deposit of $500, a monthly charge of $35 pet-rent and a pet-license is required.

This is a 1 year rental agreement.

To view this unit please come into our office between 9-4 PM Monday-Saturday, please bring a $30.00 CASH refundable deposit and your ID.

To view our listing or to apply please visit WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM

Belmont Brokerage And Management Inc
647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.
(562)437-3581
DRE#: 01011683

(RLNE3246929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 E 2ND STREET have any available units?
2405 E 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 E 2ND STREET have?
Some of 2405 E 2ND STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 E 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2405 E 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 E 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 E 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2405 E 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2405 E 2ND STREET offers parking.
Does 2405 E 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 E 2ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 E 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 2405 E 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2405 E 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2405 E 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 E 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 E 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine