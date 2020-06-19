2405 E 2ND STREET

Amenities

Bluff Park / Long Beach (House) - Lovely single family home located just blocks from the beach, near shopping, recreational park and eateries. This home includes hardwood & tile flooring throughout. White kitchen cabinets, tile counter tops (kitchen) and a stove is included. Washer & dryer hookups is available. Long drive way for parking convenience. Private side yard with a big shed for storage purposes. Owner pays for Landscaping. One small pet 30 lbs or less welcome with an additional deposit of $500, a monthly charge of $35 pet-rent and a pet-license is required.



This is a 1 year rental agreement.



To view this unit please come into our office between 9-4 PM Monday-Saturday, please bring a $30.00 CASH refundable deposit and your ID.



To view our listing or to apply please visit WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM



Belmont Brokerage And Management Inc

647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.

(562)437-3581

DRE#: 01011683



(RLNE3246929)