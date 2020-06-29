223 Linden Avenue

Amenities

This unique apartment at Maison Linden, a 1916 historic building with tons of character, was completely remodeled and upgraded without losing its historic charm. As you make your way through the stairs you will find a large and well-lit living room with plenty of cabinet space. There is a bonus room which you can use as a dining room, office space or game room. The bedroom has easy access to the balcony where you can place your plants or have it to read a good book. The closet has direct access to the bedroom and bathroom which makes it easy for you to get ready for the day. Gourmet kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, O'Keefe & Merritt stove. The bathroom has a claw-foot soaking tub and a separate shower. The unit includes assigned parking.



Pet Policy: No pets allowed

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



Property Type: 8 Unit Apartment Building

Year Built: 1916

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer

Garage / Parking: One Assigned Parking Spot Behind the Building

Flooring: Original Hardwood Flooring, Tile

Yard: Community Patio Area on North Side of Building

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate