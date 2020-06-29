223 Linden Avenue

Amenities
This unique apartment at Maison Linden, a 1916 historic building with tons of character, was completely remodeled and upgraded without losing its historic charm. As you make your way through the stairs you will find a large and well-lit living room with plenty of cabinet space. There is a bonus room which you can use as a dining room, office space or game room. The bedroom has easy access to the balcony where you can place your plants or have it to read a good book. The closet has direct access to the bedroom and bathroom which makes it easy for you to get ready for the day. Gourmet kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, O'Keefe & Merritt stove. The bathroom has a claw-foot soaking tub and a separate shower. The unit includes assigned parking.
Pet Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: 8 Unit Apartment Building
Year Built: 1916
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Garage / Parking: One Assigned Parking Spot Behind the Building
Flooring: Original Hardwood Flooring, Tile
Yard: Community Patio Area on North Side of Building
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate