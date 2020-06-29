All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

223 Linden Avenue

223 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

223 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
This unique apartment at Maison Linden, a 1916 historic building with tons of character, was completely remodeled and upgraded without losing its historic charm. As you make your way through the stairs you will find a large and well-lit living room with plenty of cabinet space. There is a bonus room which you can use as a dining room, office space or game room. The bedroom has easy access to the balcony where you can place your plants or have it to read a good book. The closet has direct access to the bedroom and bathroom which makes it easy for you to get ready for the day. Gourmet kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, O'Keefe & Merritt stove. The bathroom has a claw-foot soaking tub and a separate shower. The unit includes assigned parking.

Pet Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: 8 Unit Apartment Building
Year Built: 1916
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Garage / Parking: One Assigned Parking Spot Behind the Building
Flooring: Original Hardwood Flooring, Tile
Yard: Community Patio Area on North Side of Building
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Linden Avenue have any available units?
223 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 223 Linden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Linden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 223 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 223 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 223 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Linden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Linden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
