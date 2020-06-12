Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1929 East Appleton Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1929 East Appleton Street - 2
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1929 East Appleton Street - 2
1929 East Appleton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1929 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1bd 1 ba
Brand new appliances!
No pets
Plank flooring throughout
Granite
New blinds
Mirror closet doors
New shower remodel
Laundry onsite
Upstairs unit
Plenty of street parking
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Mrr5bEEsttt
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 have any available units?
1929 East Appleton Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 have?
Some of 1929 East Appleton Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1929 East Appleton Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 East Appleton Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Traffic Circle
Dairy
Apartments Near Colleges
Long Beach City College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine