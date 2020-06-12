All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

1750 gladys ave

1750 Gladys Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
$1500mo-1br - 1-BED 1-BATH DUPLEX READY 12-27-19 - Property Id: 195012

1-bedroom QUIET FENCED IN FRONT UNIT good working neighborhood large picture windows vertical blinds lots of closet storage HIS AND HER CLOSETS/CEILING FANS/BEDROOM A/C duplex quiet area close to everything outdoor security cameras Designated private fenced in yard (FRONT COURT YARD AREA) with small grill and outdoor seating MAXIMUM NUMBER OF RENTAL OCCUPANCY-2 no smokers/no pets long beach 90804 area ATLEAST 1 CREDIT REPORT NEEDED WITH RENTAL APPLICATION (1-877-322-8228 FREE CREDIT REPORT) $1,500 -mo-rent $1,500 security deposit $3,000.00-move in 6-month lease month to month after street parking only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195012
Property Id 195012

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 gladys ave have any available units?
1750 gladys ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 gladys ave have?
Some of 1750 gladys ave's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 gladys ave currently offering any rent specials?
1750 gladys ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 gladys ave pet-friendly?
No, 1750 gladys ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1750 gladys ave offer parking?
No, 1750 gladys ave does not offer parking.
Does 1750 gladys ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 gladys ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 gladys ave have a pool?
No, 1750 gladys ave does not have a pool.
Does 1750 gladys ave have accessible units?
No, 1750 gladys ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 gladys ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 gladys ave does not have units with dishwashers.

