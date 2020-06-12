1750 gladys ave

Amenities

1-bedroom QUIET FENCED IN FRONT UNIT good working neighborhood large picture windows vertical blinds lots of closet storage HIS AND HER CLOSETS/CEILING FANS/BEDROOM A/C duplex quiet area close to everything outdoor security cameras Designated private fenced in yard (FRONT COURT YARD AREA) with small grill and outdoor seating MAXIMUM NUMBER OF RENTAL OCCUPANCY-2 no smokers/no pets long beach 90804 area ATLEAST 1 CREDIT REPORT NEEDED WITH RENTAL APPLICATION (1-877-322-8228 FREE CREDIT REPORT) $1,500 -mo-rent $1,500 security deposit $3,000.00-move in 6-month lease month to month after street parking only.

