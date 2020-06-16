All apartments in Long Beach
16 Loma Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:42 AM

16 Loma Ave

16 Loma Avenue · (562) 458-6833
Location

16 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is completely remodeled and updated with brand new appliances, 2 fireplaces, CENTRAL AIR, tank less water heater, washer/dryer in unit, key-less entry, ocean views from your wrap around deck, and parking! YES, I said parking AND laundry! Comes with a detached garage plus room for one more car to be parked in the back. Owners will pay trash and water. Unit is cable ready and comes equipped with a home automation and security system hooks ups plus new cordless fabric blinds. Pets will be considered (with restrictions). Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores, nightlife, and the beach! This place has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Loma Ave have any available units?
16 Loma Ave has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Loma Ave have?
Some of 16 Loma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Loma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16 Loma Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Loma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Loma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16 Loma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16 Loma Ave does offer parking.
Does 16 Loma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Loma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Loma Ave have a pool?
No, 16 Loma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16 Loma Ave have accessible units?
No, 16 Loma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Loma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Loma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
