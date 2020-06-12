1271 7th St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

One bedroom, one bath unit located in control access building on the second floor. This unit has hardwood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedroom and tile in kitchen and bath areas. Kitchen area includes a stove and refrigerator. Additional features include ceiling fan, verticals and wall gas heater. Street parking only. Owner pays water and there is on-site laundry.



Please note the pictures shown are of another unit and only intended to give you and idea of layout and design as each unit varies.



Security deposit is $1000.00 and credit check fee is $25.00 per responsible applying.