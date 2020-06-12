All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:51 AM

1271 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Long Beach
Central Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1271 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One bedroom, one bath unit located in control access building on the second floor. This unit has hardwood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedroom and tile in kitchen and bath areas. Kitchen area includes a stove and refrigerator. Additional features include ceiling fan, verticals and wall gas heater. Street parking only. Owner pays water and there is on-site laundry.

Please note the pictures shown are of another unit and only intended to give you and idea of layout and design as each unit varies.

Security deposit is $1000.00 and credit check fee is $25.00 per responsible applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 7th St have any available units?
1271 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1271 7th St have?
Some of 1271 7th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1271 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 1271 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1271 7th St offer parking?
No, 1271 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 1271 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 7th St have a pool?
No, 1271 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1271 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1271 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.

