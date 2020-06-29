All apartments in Long Beach
119 Granada Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

119 Granada Avenue

Location

119 Granada Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Minutes from the beach and walking distance to the shops, dining, and entertainment available on 2nd street you will find this beautiful 3BD/2.5BA two story home.

The stunning updated home features an enormous master suite which includes a walk in closet with built in shelving and storage options, and a fantastic upgraded master bathroom. Modern inset lighting and new ceiling fans throughout the property as well as bountiful windows provide a wonderful mix of natural and artificial lighting depending on the time of day and your preferences.

The over-sized kitchen hosts state of the art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and beautiful granite counter-tops. With plenty of room for family or to entertain guests. If entertaining guests is a priority or if you would like to relax after a long day, just take a walk up to the rooftop hot-tub. The home also includes a 2-car garage, private front yard, and a patio perfect for sitting out on a beautiful summer day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

