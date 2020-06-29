119 Granada Avenue

Amenities
Minutes from the beach and walking distance to the shops, dining, and entertainment available on 2nd street you will find this beautiful 3BD/2.5BA two story home.
The stunning updated home features an enormous master suite which includes a walk in closet with built in shelving and storage options, and a fantastic upgraded master bathroom. Modern inset lighting and new ceiling fans throughout the property as well as bountiful windows provide a wonderful mix of natural and artificial lighting depending on the time of day and your preferences.
The over-sized kitchen hosts state of the art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and beautiful granite counter-tops. With plenty of room for family or to entertain guests. If entertaining guests is a priority or if you would like to relax after a long day, just take a walk up to the rooftop hot-tub. The home also includes a 2-car garage, private front yard, and a patio perfect for sitting out on a beautiful summer day.