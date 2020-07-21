All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1109 E Salt Lake St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1109 E Salt Lake St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

1109 E Salt Lake St

1109 Salt Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1109 Salt Lake Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Corner lot, 4 bedroom, 1 bath home with over 1240 sq. ft. of living space. Features include fresh paint throughout, large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, laundry hookups, carpet and tile flooring.

(RLNE5286337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have any available units?
1109 E Salt Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 E Salt Lake St have?
Some of 1109 E Salt Lake St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 E Salt Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
1109 E Salt Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 E Salt Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 E Salt Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 1109 E Salt Lake St offers parking.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 E Salt Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have a pool?
No, 1109 E Salt Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have accessible units?
No, 1109 E Salt Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 E Salt Lake St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Newport Plaza
379 Newport Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine