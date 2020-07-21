1109 Salt Lake Street, Long Beach, CA 90806 Central Long Beach
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Corner lot, 4 bedroom, 1 bath home with over 1240 sq. ft. of living space. Features include fresh paint throughout, large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, laundry hookups, carpet and tile flooring.
(RLNE5286337)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have any available units?
1109 E Salt Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 E Salt Lake St have?
Some of 1109 E Salt Lake St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 E Salt Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
1109 E Salt Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 E Salt Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 E Salt Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 1109 E Salt Lake St offers parking.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 E Salt Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have a pool?
No, 1109 E Salt Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have accessible units?
No, 1109 E Salt Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 E Salt Lake St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 E Salt Lake St has units with dishwashers.