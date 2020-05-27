All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101

1035 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom features fresh paint and tiles throughout. Living room offers an open concept feel where you can see into the dining room and kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has new cabinets, new granite countertops, and a new stainless steel stove. 3 bedrooms have ample closet space. Bathroom has newer white vanity and white tiled shower. House shares lot with 4 unit complex behind it. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. 2 Parking Spaces. Sorry no pets. Located near Downtown Long Beach Fine Dining and Shops, Museum of Latin American Art, and public transportation. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this home!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 have any available units?
1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 have?
Some of 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 offers parking.
Does 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 have a pool?
No, 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 have accessible units?
No, 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

