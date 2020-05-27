1035 Lewis Avenue Unit: 101

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom features fresh paint and tiles throughout. Living room offers an open concept feel where you can see into the dining room and kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has new cabinets, new granite countertops, and a new stainless steel stove. 3 bedrooms have ample closet space. Bathroom has newer white vanity and white tiled shower. House shares lot with 4 unit complex behind it. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. 2 Parking Spaces. Sorry no pets. Located near Downtown Long Beach Fine Dining and Shops, Museum of Latin American Art, and public transportation. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this home!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

