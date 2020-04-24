All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

1033 Walnut Ave.

1033 Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Walnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Long Beach Home with Recent Upgrades - This lovely 2 bedroom 3 bathroom home has been completely updated and features a fenced front yard, fresh stucco, and fenced rear patio area along with a detached 2 car garage and 2 additional off street parking spaces. The interior of the home has been freshly painted and there are laminate and tile floors throughout. The spacious living room connects to the formal dining area, with a breakfast bar, and a small but efficient kitchen that comes with a stove and plenty of cabinets. Both bedrooms are large and there is a bonus room that could be used a small guest bedroom, television room or office. The home has 3 bathrooms, and small pets are considered.

For more information, please call or text Crystal at (562) 519-2524, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4734167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Walnut Ave. have any available units?
1033 Walnut Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Walnut Ave. have?
Some of 1033 Walnut Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Walnut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Walnut Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Walnut Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Walnut Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Walnut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Walnut Ave. offers parking.
Does 1033 Walnut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Walnut Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Walnut Ave. have a pool?
No, 1033 Walnut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Walnut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1033 Walnut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Walnut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Walnut Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
