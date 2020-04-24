1033 Walnut Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Long Beach Home with Recent Upgrades - This lovely 2 bedroom 3 bathroom home has been completely updated and features a fenced front yard, fresh stucco, and fenced rear patio area along with a detached 2 car garage and 2 additional off street parking spaces. The interior of the home has been freshly painted and there are laminate and tile floors throughout. The spacious living room connects to the formal dining area, with a breakfast bar, and a small but efficient kitchen that comes with a stove and plenty of cabinets. Both bedrooms are large and there is a bonus room that could be used a small guest bedroom, television room or office. The home has 3 bathrooms, and small pets are considered.



For more information, please call or text Crystal at (562) 519-2524, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE4734167)