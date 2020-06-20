All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:32 AM

1 3rd Place

1 South 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1 South 3rd Place, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION! Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with exclusive ocean views along Alamitos Beach, situated on the sand. Spectacular sunsets from your living room, balcony and breakfast bar. Features include new paint, new laminate flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceiling fan, dual sinks in bath and a closet that can be used of storage. The community has a Sparkling Pool, Spa, Club House and roof top deck. There is Beach access right outside the gate and a 4 mile Shoreline Pedestrian/Bicycle path from Long Beach Marina to Belmont Shore. Nearby dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation options. Security gate building with remote access to the parking garage. Comes with two assigned parking spaces and convenient elevator access to the unit. Enjoy the sweeping views of Long Beach skyline, Catalina and to the Palos Verdes Peninsula!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 3rd Place have any available units?
1 3rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 3rd Place have?
Some of 1 3rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 3rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
1 3rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 3rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 1 3rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1 3rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 1 3rd Place does offer parking.
Does 1 3rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 3rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 3rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 1 3rd Place has a pool.
Does 1 3rd Place have accessible units?
Yes, 1 3rd Place has accessible units.
Does 1 3rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 3rd Place has units with dishwashers.
