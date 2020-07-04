21718 Lake Vista Drive

Amenities

This townhouse is located in the Lakeside Park Community! This home has an open floor plan with a large living room. The kitchen has been newly remodeled with granite counter tops and a large island. The kitchen offers the perfect area for a dining room or family room set up. The spacious Master bedroom has a beautiful bathroom and a deck overlooking the greenbelt. The upstairs is also accompanied with 3 other bedrooms and a full bath. The back patio has its own storage closet available for a washer and dryer. This townhouse has exclusive membership to the Sun and Sail Club that has 4 pools, lake, basketball courts, barbecues, and many other amenities to enjoy with family or friends! Located across the street from this beautiful townhouse is the Serrano Creek Park that has plenty of walking trails, playground, and a horse stable. This neighborhood belongs to the award winning Saddleback Valley Unified School District and is closely located to freeways, toll-roads, shopping centers, sports parks, hiking and biking trails!