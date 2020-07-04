All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

21718 Lake Vista Drive

21718 Lake Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21718 Lake Vista Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This townhouse is located in the Lakeside Park Community! This home has an open floor plan with a large living room. The kitchen has been newly remodeled with granite counter tops and a large island. The kitchen offers the perfect area for a dining room or family room set up. The spacious Master bedroom has a beautiful bathroom and a deck overlooking the greenbelt. The upstairs is also accompanied with 3 other bedrooms and a full bath. The back patio has its own storage closet available for a washer and dryer. This townhouse has exclusive membership to the Sun and Sail Club that has 4 pools, lake, basketball courts, barbecues, and many other amenities to enjoy with family or friends! Located across the street from this beautiful townhouse is the Serrano Creek Park that has plenty of walking trails, playground, and a horse stable. This neighborhood belongs to the award winning Saddleback Valley Unified School District and is closely located to freeways, toll-roads, shopping centers, sports parks, hiking and biking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21718 Lake Vista Drive have any available units?
21718 Lake Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21718 Lake Vista Drive have?
Some of 21718 Lake Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21718 Lake Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21718 Lake Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21718 Lake Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21718 Lake Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21718 Lake Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 21718 Lake Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21718 Lake Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21718 Lake Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21718 Lake Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21718 Lake Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 21718 Lake Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 21718 Lake Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21718 Lake Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21718 Lake Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21718 Lake Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21718 Lake Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

