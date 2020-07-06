All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 10 Jasmine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
10 Jasmine
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:29 PM

10 Jasmine

10 Jasmine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Jasmine, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW!!! Model home with the best location!!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end-unit townhome in “The Rowe” ideally situated in the Award Winning Community Resort-Style living at Baker Ranch surrounded by beautiful rolling hills and mountains. Situated in front of the community park with a wide-open view. Corner unit with beautiful mountain, It is move-in-ready. This home offers an open floorplan with an abundance of natural lights, laminated wood floors throughout the main level, bright upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful Quartz Countertops, Large Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Detached 2-Car Garage, and Tankless Water Heater. Stepping outside the sliding door is a nice patio area that opens to the community park. Upstairs you will find a spacious bright Master Bedroom with a good size Walk-in Closet, Baker Ranch features many amenities including Parks, Sparkling Pools & Spas, Club Houses, Meeting Rooms, Sport Courts (Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Football), Sport Parks, Playing Field, Playgrounds, BBQ’s, Outdoor Fireplaces, Hiking & Biking Trails, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Jasmine have any available units?
10 Jasmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 10 Jasmine have?
Some of 10 Jasmine's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Jasmine currently offering any rent specials?
10 Jasmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Jasmine pet-friendly?
No, 10 Jasmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 10 Jasmine offer parking?
Yes, 10 Jasmine offers parking.
Does 10 Jasmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Jasmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Jasmine have a pool?
Yes, 10 Jasmine has a pool.
Does 10 Jasmine have accessible units?
No, 10 Jasmine does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Jasmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Jasmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Jasmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Jasmine does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College