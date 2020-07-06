10 Jasmine

Amenities

BRAND NEW!!! Model home with the best location!!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end-unit townhome in “The Rowe” ideally situated in the Award Winning Community Resort-Style living at Baker Ranch surrounded by beautiful rolling hills and mountains. Situated in front of the community park with a wide-open view. Corner unit with beautiful mountain, It is move-in-ready. This home offers an open floorplan with an abundance of natural lights, laminated wood floors throughout the main level, bright upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful Quartz Countertops, Large Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Detached 2-Car Garage, and Tankless Water Heater. Stepping outside the sliding door is a nice patio area that opens to the community park. Upstairs you will find a spacious bright Master Bedroom with a good size Walk-in Closet, Baker Ranch features many amenities including Parks, Sparkling Pools & Spas, Club Houses, Meeting Rooms, Sport Courts (Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Football), Sport Parks, Playing Field, Playgrounds, BBQ’s, Outdoor Fireplaces, Hiking & Biking Trails, etc.