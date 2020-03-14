Amenities

3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Video Tour of Property:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ESMAHf450I&feature=youtu.be



LOCATED IN LA MESA



4477 68th Street

La Mesa, CA 91942



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

House

Estimated 1316 sq. ft.



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven

Built-in Microwave

White cabinets

Tile in Kitchen

Eat-in Kitchen



Open Floor Plan

Neutral Paint

Hardwood throughout

Fireplace in Living Room

Sliding Door to Backyard in Living Room

Mirrored Closet Doors

Tub/Shower Combo in Each Bathroom

Additional Shelving in Bathroom

AC/Heat

Washer & dryer Garage

Large Backyard - Fenced In

Large Patio

Washer & Dryer in Garage

2 Car Garage

Large Driveway



CLOSE TO

8, 125, 94

Downtown La Mesa

Parks

Restaurants



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Trash

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2595.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 50 lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ - to be completed once approved.



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4710191)