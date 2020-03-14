All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4477 68th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4477 68th Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4477 68th Street

4477 68th Street · (858) 880-8811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4477 68th Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4477 68th Street · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Video Tour of Property:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ESMAHf450I&feature=youtu.be

LOCATED IN LA MESA

4477 68th Street
La Mesa, CA 91942

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
House
Estimated 1316 sq. ft.

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Built-in Microwave
White cabinets
Tile in Kitchen
Eat-in Kitchen

Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Hardwood throughout
Fireplace in Living Room
Sliding Door to Backyard in Living Room
Mirrored Closet Doors
Tub/Shower Combo in Each Bathroom
Additional Shelving in Bathroom
AC/Heat
Washer & dryer Garage
Large Backyard - Fenced In
Large Patio
Washer & Dryer in Garage
2 Car Garage
Large Driveway

CLOSE TO
8, 125, 94
Downtown La Mesa
Parks
Restaurants

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2595.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 50 lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ - to be completed once approved.

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4710191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4477 68th Street have any available units?
4477 68th Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4477 68th Street have?
Some of 4477 68th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4477 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4477 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4477 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4477 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4477 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4477 68th Street does offer parking.
Does 4477 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4477 68th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4477 68th Street have a pool?
No, 4477 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4477 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 4477 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4477 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4477 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4477 68th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity