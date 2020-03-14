Amenities
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit.
Video Tour of Property:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ESMAHf450I&feature=youtu.be
LOCATED IN LA MESA
4477 68th Street
La Mesa, CA 91942
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
House
Estimated 1316 sq. ft.
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Built-in Microwave
White cabinets
Tile in Kitchen
Eat-in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Hardwood throughout
Fireplace in Living Room
Sliding Door to Backyard in Living Room
Mirrored Closet Doors
Tub/Shower Combo in Each Bathroom
Additional Shelving in Bathroom
AC/Heat
Washer & dryer Garage
Large Backyard - Fenced In
Large Patio
Washer & Dryer in Garage
2 Car Garage
Large Driveway
CLOSE TO
8, 125, 94
Downtown La Mesa
Parks
Restaurants
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2595.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 50 lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ - to be completed once approved.
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
(RLNE4710191)