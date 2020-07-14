All apartments in La Mesa
Elán Mesa Lofts

7491 Collins Avenue · (619) 304-2878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
La Mesa
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Mesa Lofts.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
carport
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: First month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity. Prior to move in a vet statement and photo are required stating the name, weight, breed, age and verifying vaccines are up to date.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $50/month (single), $75/month (double).
Storage Details: Small storage for $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Mesa Lofts have any available units?
Elán Mesa Lofts has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Mesa Lofts have?
Some of Elán Mesa Lofts's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Mesa Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Mesa Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Mesa Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Mesa Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Elán Mesa Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Elán Mesa Lofts offers parking.
Does Elán Mesa Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Mesa Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Mesa Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Elán Mesa Lofts has a pool.
Does Elán Mesa Lofts have accessible units?
No, Elán Mesa Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Mesa Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Elán Mesa Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
