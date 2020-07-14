Elán Mesa Lofts

Lease Length: 10-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: First month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity. Prior to move in a vet statement and photo are required stating the name, weight, breed, age and verifying vaccines are up to date.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $50/month (single), $75/month (double).
Storage Details: Small storage for $50 per month