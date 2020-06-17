All apartments in Irvine
96 Millbrook
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

96 Millbrook

96 Millbrook · (949) 872-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

96 Millbrook, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
FURNISHED Beautiful single family in prestigious gated Oak Creek. It consists 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open layout with updated kitchen that flows to an inviting living room with stacked stone fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen features quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a spacious master bath with separate tub from the shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. 3 HOA Pools & Spas, Parks, as well as Basketball Court, Picnic Area, and Playground. Near 405/5 freeways, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Millbrook have any available units?
96 Millbrook has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Millbrook have?
Some of 96 Millbrook's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Millbrook currently offering any rent specials?
96 Millbrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Millbrook pet-friendly?
No, 96 Millbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 96 Millbrook offer parking?
Yes, 96 Millbrook does offer parking.
Does 96 Millbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Millbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Millbrook have a pool?
Yes, 96 Millbrook has a pool.
Does 96 Millbrook have accessible units?
No, 96 Millbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Millbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Millbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Millbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Millbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
