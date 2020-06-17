96 Millbrook

Amenities

FURNISHED Beautiful single family in prestigious gated Oak Creek. It consists 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open layout with updated kitchen that flows to an inviting living room with stacked stone fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen features quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a spacious master bath with separate tub from the shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. 3 HOA Pools & Spas, Parks, as well as Basketball Court, Picnic Area, and Playground. Near 405/5 freeways, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.