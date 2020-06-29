94 Mission

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This amazing decorator, end unit home features a large Main floor master, a large second floor master and a third bedroom upstairs with a private bath. Great for families and room mate situations. Kitchen is attached to the great room space with dining area and fireplace. Beautiful tumbled travertine flooring on the first floor. Huge low maintenance patio with fruit trees, fountain and quiet location. 2 car attached garage with extra storage room. Clean and ready. Close to Woodbury amenities: parks, pools, a recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, tot lot, and picnic areas. Close to shopping, entertainment and the highly-rated Woodbury Elementary in the Irvine Unified School District.