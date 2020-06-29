All apartments in Irvine
94 Mission

Location

94 Mission, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This amazing decorator, end unit home features a large Main floor master, a large second floor master and a third bedroom upstairs with a private bath. Great for families and room mate situations. Kitchen is attached to the great room space with dining area and fireplace. Beautiful tumbled travertine flooring on the first floor. Huge low maintenance patio with fruit trees, fountain and quiet location. 2 car attached garage with extra storage room. Clean and ready. Close to Woodbury amenities: parks, pools, a recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, tot lot, and picnic areas. Close to shopping, entertainment and the highly-rated Woodbury Elementary in the Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Mission have any available units?
94 Mission doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 94 Mission have?
Some of 94 Mission's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Mission currently offering any rent specials?
94 Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Mission pet-friendly?
No, 94 Mission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 94 Mission offer parking?
Yes, 94 Mission offers parking.
Does 94 Mission have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Mission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Mission have a pool?
Yes, 94 Mission has a pool.
Does 94 Mission have accessible units?
No, 94 Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Mission has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Mission have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Mission does not have units with air conditioning.

