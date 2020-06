923 Somerville

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

WELCOME TO GATED GREYSTONE VILLAS OF NORTHWOOD POINTE. HOME IS SITUATED IN A PRIVATE INTERIOR LOCATION AND IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CARRIAGE UNIT BOASTS 2 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS. GORGEOUS HOME WITH ELEGANT TOUCHES, INCLUDING ELM HARDWOOD FLOORS, DESIGNER INTERIOR PAINT, WOOD SHUTTERS, UPGRADED WINDOW CASINGS, AND DESIGNER CEILING FANS. LARGE KITCHEN IS VERY FUNCTIONAL WITH LOADS OF COUNTER SPACE, BREAKFAST BAR AND A GOOD SIZED PANTRY. NICE SIZE PRIVATE BALCONY FOR RELAXING. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR AND BBQ INCLUDED. GREYSTONE VILLA RESIDENTS ENJOY: TWO SWIMMING POOLS, BASKETBALL, SOCCER, BASEBALL AND VOLLEYBALL ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. ATTEND AWARD WINNING SCHOOL: CANYONVIEW ELEMENTARY & NORTHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL, JUST MINUTES AWAY.