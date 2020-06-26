90 Marblehead Irvine

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Come and see this beautiful 2,342-square-foot, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms house on the Woodbury neighborhood in Irvine, California!



It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



This partially-furnished (can be rented as unfurnished) unit has tile flooring; recessed lightings; large glass doors and windows; and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room.



The kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, island, fine cabinetry with ample storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious. The tidy bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, vanities, bathtub, and shower enclosed in a framed sliding clear glass panel. There are in-unit washer and dryer. Stay comfortable year-round with A/C and a gas-operated heater.



Exterior has a sprinkler system, roofed patio, and fenced yard, perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



No pets allowed.



Community amenities include a shared pool; close to 14 parks; Business Center; playground; basketball court; tennis court; sand volleyball court, and public transportation hubs/stops.



Nearby Schools:

Jeffrey Trail Middle 0.8 miles, 10/10

Santiago Hills Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 10/10

Woodbury Elementary School - 0.39 miles, 8/10

Northwood Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

167 Orange Irvine - 0.2 miles

66 Huntington Beach Irvine - 1.1 miles



