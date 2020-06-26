All apartments in Irvine
90 Marblehead Irvine

90 Marblehead · No Longer Available
Location

90 Marblehead, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Come and see this beautiful 2,342-square-foot, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms house on the Woodbury neighborhood in Irvine, California!

It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

This partially-furnished (can be rented as unfurnished) unit has tile flooring; recessed lightings; large glass doors and windows; and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room.

The kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, island, fine cabinetry with ample storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious. The tidy bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, vanities, bathtub, and shower enclosed in a framed sliding clear glass panel. There are in-unit washer and dryer. Stay comfortable year-round with A/C and a gas-operated heater.

Exterior has a sprinkler system, roofed patio, and fenced yard, perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

No pets allowed.

Community amenities include a shared pool; close to 14 parks; Business Center; playground; basketball court; tennis court; sand volleyball court, and public transportation hubs/stops.

Nearby Schools:
Jeffrey Trail Middle 0.8 miles, 10/10
Santiago Hills Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 10/10
Woodbury Elementary School - 0.39 miles, 8/10
Northwood Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
167 Orange Irvine - 0.2 miles
66 Huntington Beach Irvine - 1.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4973606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Marblehead Irvine have any available units?
90 Marblehead Irvine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Marblehead Irvine have?
Some of 90 Marblehead Irvine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Marblehead Irvine currently offering any rent specials?
90 Marblehead Irvine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Marblehead Irvine pet-friendly?
No, 90 Marblehead Irvine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 90 Marblehead Irvine offer parking?
Yes, 90 Marblehead Irvine offers parking.
Does 90 Marblehead Irvine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Marblehead Irvine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Marblehead Irvine have a pool?
Yes, 90 Marblehead Irvine has a pool.
Does 90 Marblehead Irvine have accessible units?
No, 90 Marblehead Irvine does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Marblehead Irvine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Marblehead Irvine has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Marblehead Irvine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 Marblehead Irvine has units with air conditioning.
