All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Acacia Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Acacia Tree Lane
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

9 Acacia Tree Lane

9 Acacia Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Acacia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to Irvine and 9 Acacia Tree Lane. This lovely remodeled home has 2 bedrooms, plus a loft, and additional 3rd bed boasting 1300 plus square feet. Very light and bright, with such a relaxing feeling. Acacia Tree Lane features your very own gourmet kitchen, beautiful wood floors all in very nice taste. Within walking distance to University Community Park offers kids playground, tennis, pools, bbq, and a local club house. As you know very close to UCI, shopping, dining, Golf clubs, etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Acacia Tree Lane have any available units?
9 Acacia Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Acacia Tree Lane have?
Some of 9 Acacia Tree Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Acacia Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9 Acacia Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Acacia Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9 Acacia Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Acacia Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 9 Acacia Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9 Acacia Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Acacia Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Acacia Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9 Acacia Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 9 Acacia Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 9 Acacia Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Acacia Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Acacia Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Acacia Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Acacia Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology