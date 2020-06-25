Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome to Irvine and 9 Acacia Tree Lane. This lovely remodeled home has 2 bedrooms, plus a loft, and additional 3rd bed boasting 1300 plus square feet. Very light and bright, with such a relaxing feeling. Acacia Tree Lane features your very own gourmet kitchen, beautiful wood floors all in very nice taste. Within walking distance to University Community Park offers kids playground, tennis, pools, bbq, and a local club house. As you know very close to UCI, shopping, dining, Golf clubs, etc...