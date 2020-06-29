All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

89 Tarocco

89 Tarocco · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

89 Tarocco, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Centrally located in the heart of Irvine! Bright and private upper unit in a great location close to association pool! Spacious kitchen opens to dining/living room. Mater bedroom with customized closet and en-suite bathroom and a balcony, plus another spacious bedroom and a full bath. Nice front porch, a storage closet, as well as inside laundry with washer and dryer. Assigned covered parking and lots of parking spaces in the neighborhood. Assigned to great schools in Irvine school district!! Conveniently close to IRVINE VALLEY COLLEGE, dining, shopping, entertaining, freeways, parks, biking, hiking and beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Tarocco have any available units?
89 Tarocco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 89 Tarocco have?
Some of 89 Tarocco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Tarocco currently offering any rent specials?
89 Tarocco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Tarocco pet-friendly?
No, 89 Tarocco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 89 Tarocco offer parking?
Yes, 89 Tarocco offers parking.
Does 89 Tarocco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Tarocco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Tarocco have a pool?
Yes, 89 Tarocco has a pool.
Does 89 Tarocco have accessible units?
No, 89 Tarocco does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Tarocco have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Tarocco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Tarocco have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Tarocco does not have units with air conditioning.

