89 Tarocco

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Centrally located in the heart of Irvine! Bright and private upper unit in a great location close to association pool! Spacious kitchen opens to dining/living room. Mater bedroom with customized closet and en-suite bathroom and a balcony, plus another spacious bedroom and a full bath. Nice front porch, a storage closet, as well as inside laundry with washer and dryer. Assigned covered parking and lots of parking spaces in the neighborhood. Assigned to great schools in Irvine school district!! Conveniently close to IRVINE VALLEY COLLEGE, dining, shopping, entertaining, freeways, parks, biking, hiking and beaches!!