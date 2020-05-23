All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 86 Hedge Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
86 Hedge Bloom
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

86 Hedge Bloom

86 Hedge Bloom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

86 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Gem in Woodbury East. A private entry with wrought iron gated flag stone patio leads you home. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Nicely upgraded dual master floor plan. Master Suites are well appointed for privacy. Well maintained and upgraded interior features beautiful hardwood floors, designer toned interior paint, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Home shows very light & bright. Well thought out layout boasts separate laundry room, and direct two car garage access. The community boasts many amenities including the Palm Club, two association pools (one with cabanas), tennis/sport courts, fitness center, tot lot, picnic tables, barbecues, and three garden parks! The property is conveniently located across the street from the Woodbury Town Center for shopping and dining, 405 & 5 freeways, Toll Road Access, and award winning schools. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
86 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 86 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 86 Hedge Bloom's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
86 Hedge Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 86 Hedge Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 86 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 86 Hedge Bloom offers parking.
Does 86 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Hedge Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 86 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 86 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 86 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Hedge Bloom has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Hedge Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology