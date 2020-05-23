86 Hedge Bloom

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful Gem in Woodbury East. A private entry with wrought iron gated flag stone patio leads you home. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Nicely upgraded dual master floor plan. Master Suites are well appointed for privacy. Well maintained and upgraded interior features beautiful hardwood floors, designer toned interior paint, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Home shows very light & bright. Well thought out layout boasts separate laundry room, and direct two car garage access. The community boasts many amenities including the Palm Club, two association pools (one with cabanas), tennis/sport courts, fitness center, tot lot, picnic tables, barbecues, and three garden parks! The property is conveniently located across the street from the Woodbury Town Center for shopping and dining, 405 & 5 freeways, Toll Road Access, and award winning schools. Must See!