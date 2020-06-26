82 Navarre

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous and pristine end unit. So spacious and lovely. Upgraded kitchen with wine cooler and large pantry. Entertainers delight living room with fireplace for those cozy nights. Very large master bedroom. Spacious loft which overlooks the living room.

Enjoy the resort type lifestyle with golf, swimming, tennis and nearby senior center. So close to shopping and all the conveniences. Near U. C. I and freeways. Close to Newport Beach and Fashion Island. Gated courtyard.

Two car garage.