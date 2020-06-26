All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

82 Navarre

82 Navarre · No Longer Available
Location

82 Navarre, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous and pristine end unit. So spacious and lovely. Upgraded kitchen with wine cooler and large pantry. Entertainers delight living room with fireplace for those cozy nights. Very large master bedroom. Spacious loft which overlooks the living room.
Enjoy the resort type lifestyle with golf, swimming, tennis and nearby senior center. So close to shopping and all the conveniences. Near U. C. I and freeways. Close to Newport Beach and Fashion Island. Gated courtyard.
Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Navarre have any available units?
82 Navarre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Navarre have?
Some of 82 Navarre's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Navarre currently offering any rent specials?
82 Navarre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Navarre pet-friendly?
No, 82 Navarre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Navarre offer parking?
Yes, 82 Navarre offers parking.
Does 82 Navarre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Navarre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Navarre have a pool?
No, 82 Navarre does not have a pool.
Does 82 Navarre have accessible units?
No, 82 Navarre does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Navarre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Navarre has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Navarre have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Navarre does not have units with air conditioning.
