80 Revival

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Great location with view of park/greenbelt, across from Woodberry Elementary School, Community Park, Club house, Tennis Court, Soccer field and Association pool. Bright and open floor plan with a lot of windows and sun lights. Living room, Kitchen, Dinning, 2BR and 2BA all at 2nd level, 2 car garage downstairs with direct access to the home. Open spacious Kitchen with Caesar stone counters and Tile Backsplash, Whirlpool Super Capacity Front Load Stack Washer and Dryer included, Tankless water heater and more.