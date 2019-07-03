All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

80 Revival

80 Revival · No Longer Available
Location

80 Revival, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location with view of park/greenbelt, across from Woodberry Elementary School, Community Park, Club house, Tennis Court, Soccer field and Association pool. Bright and open floor plan with a lot of windows and sun lights. Living room, Kitchen, Dinning, 2BR and 2BA all at 2nd level, 2 car garage downstairs with direct access to the home. Open spacious Kitchen with Caesar stone counters and Tile Backsplash, Whirlpool Super Capacity Front Load Stack Washer and Dryer included, Tankless water heater and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Revival have any available units?
80 Revival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Revival have?
Some of 80 Revival's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Revival currently offering any rent specials?
80 Revival is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Revival pet-friendly?
No, 80 Revival is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Revival offer parking?
Yes, 80 Revival offers parking.
Does 80 Revival have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Revival offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Revival have a pool?
Yes, 80 Revival has a pool.
Does 80 Revival have accessible units?
No, 80 Revival does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Revival have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Revival does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Revival have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Revival does not have units with air conditioning.
