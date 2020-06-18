All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 Plumbago

8 Plumbago · No Longer Available
Location

8 Plumbago, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful executive home in 24-hour gated Somerton tract of the prestigious Northwood Pointe community in Irvine. Hard-scaped backyard with private, heated pool/spa ideal for your family to enjoy all seasons long. 2 story Vaulted ceiling in a big living room. Granite countertop, built-in appliances and elegant white cabinets in the kitchen. One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. A spacious master bedroom suite upstairs overlooking the well-maintained backyard. 2 bedrooms and a big office/loft upstairs. Close access to Hicks Canyon trail, parks, sand volleyball, soccer, baseball, BBQ, basketball and tennis courts, and Olympic size swimming facility. Walking distance to award winning Northwood
High and Canyon View Elementary. 20 minutes to John Wayne airport, South Coast plaza and UC Irvine. 25 minutes to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Plumbago have any available units?
8 Plumbago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Plumbago have?
Some of 8 Plumbago's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Plumbago currently offering any rent specials?
8 Plumbago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Plumbago pet-friendly?
No, 8 Plumbago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Plumbago offer parking?
No, 8 Plumbago does not offer parking.
Does 8 Plumbago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Plumbago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Plumbago have a pool?
Yes, 8 Plumbago has a pool.
Does 8 Plumbago have accessible units?
No, 8 Plumbago does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Plumbago have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Plumbago does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Plumbago have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Plumbago does not have units with air conditioning.
