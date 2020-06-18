8 Plumbago

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pool basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful executive home in 24-hour gated Somerton tract of the prestigious Northwood Pointe community in Irvine. Hard-scaped backyard with private, heated pool/spa ideal for your family to enjoy all seasons long. 2 story Vaulted ceiling in a big living room. Granite countertop, built-in appliances and elegant white cabinets in the kitchen. One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. A spacious master bedroom suite upstairs overlooking the well-maintained backyard. 2 bedrooms and a big office/loft upstairs. Close access to Hicks Canyon trail, parks, sand volleyball, soccer, baseball, BBQ, basketball and tennis courts, and Olympic size swimming facility. Walking distance to award winning Northwood

High and Canyon View Elementary. 20 minutes to John Wayne airport, South Coast plaza and UC Irvine. 25 minutes to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included.