8 Creekwood

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What a beautiful home for you and your family to enjoy Irvine Woodbridge community. Spacious living room anchored with a cozy fireplace, completely remodeled kitchen over look the dinning area and living room. 2 large bedroom suites for quiet and privacy. Oversize garage adjacent to the kitchen for convenience. Don't forget to step out to the back patio yard to appreciate the nature. The entire house is light and bright which will bring ample of energy and tranquility. State-of-the-art Woodbridge community is a model planned development in the nation. Award winning schools and easy access shopping and recreation facilities just some of the few reasons what you should check out this house to call it home-sweet-home.