8 Champlain

Welcome to this cozy Northwood home located in the heart of Northwood village. Family lifestyle and convenience are the key highlight of this vibrant community. The house is walking distance to the Northwood Community Park, Venta Spur Walking trail, Zion market plaza, and award winning Northwood schools. Drive up to the house and immediately notice the 3 CAR GARAGE and bountiful street parking along the tree-lined community. Enter into an open concept living room with VAULTED CEILING, upgraded wood flooring and sunlight that lets in ample natural lighting throughout the house (back of house is SW facing). The kitchen with breakfast nook area and separate family room overlooks the beautiful backyard. The downstairs bedroom and full bath is ideal for visiting guests or elderly family member. A set of wide staircase leads you upstairs - master bedroom is spacious with its own office/reading area. The other two upstairs bedrooms are also spacious and bright. Upgrades include energy-efficient double paned windows and sliding doors, wood shutters, garage with epoxy flooring and recess lighting. The expansive backyard features an in-ground jacuzzi and is bountiful of mature fruit trees (eg. apples, peaches, lemons). Enjoy all the community has to offer with NO MELLO ROOS or HOA.