Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

8 Champlain

8 Champlain · No Longer Available
Location

8 Champlain, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this cozy Northwood home located in the heart of Northwood village. Family lifestyle and convenience are the key highlight of this vibrant community. The house is walking distance to the Northwood Community Park, Venta Spur Walking trail, Zion market plaza, and award winning Northwood schools. Drive up to the house and immediately notice the 3 CAR GARAGE and bountiful street parking along the tree-lined community. Enter into an open concept living room with VAULTED CEILING, upgraded wood flooring and sunlight that lets in ample natural lighting throughout the house (back of house is SW facing). The kitchen with breakfast nook area and separate family room overlooks the beautiful backyard. The downstairs bedroom and full bath is ideal for visiting guests or elderly family member. A set of wide staircase leads you upstairs - master bedroom is spacious with its own office/reading area. The other two upstairs bedrooms are also spacious and bright. Upgrades include energy-efficient double paned windows and sliding doors, wood shutters, garage with epoxy flooring and recess lighting. The expansive backyard features an in-ground jacuzzi and is bountiful of mature fruit trees (eg. apples, peaches, lemons). Enjoy all the community has to offer with NO MELLO ROOS or HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Champlain have any available units?
8 Champlain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Champlain have?
Some of 8 Champlain's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Champlain currently offering any rent specials?
8 Champlain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Champlain pet-friendly?
No, 8 Champlain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Champlain offer parking?
Yes, 8 Champlain offers parking.
Does 8 Champlain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Champlain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Champlain have a pool?
No, 8 Champlain does not have a pool.
Does 8 Champlain have accessible units?
No, 8 Champlain does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Champlain have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Champlain does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Champlain have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Champlain does not have units with air conditioning.
