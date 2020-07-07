Amenities

79 Canal Available 02/15/20 Detached Woodbury Home with Yard! - Beautiful detached home in the very desirable community of Cortile in Woodbury. Real wood flooring downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs with two bathrooms, and one half bathroom downstairs. Custom paint throughout, private landscaped patio, direct access 2-car garage with built-ins. Owner is including refrigerator/washer/dryer with no warranty. Woodbury is a beautiful master planned community with pools and spas, close to parks, shopping, restaurants, award-winning schools, and more! Available February for a 12-18 month lease term. Submit on one SMALL pet with pet rent/deposit. Contact Amy Fluent to schedule a private showing (949) 606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



(RLNE4408247)