Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

75 Gingerwood

75 Gingerwood · No Longer Available
Location

75 Gingerwood, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Live in Luxury: Newly Renovated and Fully Upgraded Home - NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Live in Luxury: Newly Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Townhome- This newly renovated townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Patio off the living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner unit offers privacy, open views, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light.

This home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Turtle Ridge and is near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers ALSO,, access to swimming pools, Community Clubhouse and BBQ's. With 1,589 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2-car garage. Call today to live in this beautiful Irvine home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4186497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Gingerwood have any available units?
75 Gingerwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Gingerwood have?
Some of 75 Gingerwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Gingerwood currently offering any rent specials?
75 Gingerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Gingerwood pet-friendly?
No, 75 Gingerwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Gingerwood offer parking?
Yes, 75 Gingerwood offers parking.
Does 75 Gingerwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Gingerwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Gingerwood have a pool?
Yes, 75 Gingerwood has a pool.
Does 75 Gingerwood have accessible units?
No, 75 Gingerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Gingerwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Gingerwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Gingerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Gingerwood does not have units with air conditioning.

