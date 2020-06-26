75 Gingerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Live in Luxury: Newly Renovated and Fully Upgraded Home - NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Live in Luxury: Newly Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Townhome- This newly renovated townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Patio off the living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner unit offers privacy, open views, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light.



This home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Turtle Ridge and is near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers ALSO,, access to swimming pools, Community Clubhouse and BBQ's. With 1,589 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2-car garage. Call today to live in this beautiful Irvine home!



No Pets Allowed



