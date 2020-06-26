72 Gardenhouse

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful corner lot location in the Cypress Village in Irvine. Open floor plan with beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upgraded six burner gas cook top, a chef's dream come true. Huge walk in pantry in the kitchen. Four spacious bedrooms with a large office. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Two car extra wide garage with a driveway and extra storage area. Tankless water heater for continuous hot water. Indoor laundry room on the main floor with sink. Plantation shutters throughout the house.

Spacious living and dining room and added conservatory with floor to ceiling windows. Located near Cypress village shopping center, offering restaurants, grocery store and banks. Walking distance to Jeffrey Trail middle school.