Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
72 Gardenhouse
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

72 Gardenhouse

72 Gardenhouse Way · No Longer Available
Location

72 Gardenhouse Way, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot location in the Cypress Village in Irvine. Open floor plan with beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upgraded six burner gas cook top, a chef's dream come true. Huge walk in pantry in the kitchen. Four spacious bedrooms with a large office. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Two car extra wide garage with a driveway and extra storage area. Tankless water heater for continuous hot water. Indoor laundry room on the main floor with sink. Plantation shutters throughout the house.
Spacious living and dining room and added conservatory with floor to ceiling windows. Located near Cypress village shopping center, offering restaurants, grocery store and banks. Walking distance to Jeffrey Trail middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Gardenhouse have any available units?
72 Gardenhouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Gardenhouse have?
Some of 72 Gardenhouse's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Gardenhouse currently offering any rent specials?
72 Gardenhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Gardenhouse pet-friendly?
No, 72 Gardenhouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Gardenhouse offer parking?
Yes, 72 Gardenhouse offers parking.
Does 72 Gardenhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Gardenhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Gardenhouse have a pool?
No, 72 Gardenhouse does not have a pool.
Does 72 Gardenhouse have accessible units?
No, 72 Gardenhouse does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Gardenhouse have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Gardenhouse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Gardenhouse have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Gardenhouse does not have units with air conditioning.
