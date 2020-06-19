All apartments in Irvine
72 Cherry Tree
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

72 Cherry Tree

72 Cherry Tree · (714) 745-7272
Location

72 Cherry Tree, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DETACHED, FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY HOME in Irvine’s vibrant community of Cypress Village. Situated on a private lot, this sought after open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and 2,100 sqft, and attached 2-car garage has many wonderful upgrades. Notable features include crisp white cabinetry, custom counter-tops, rich wood flooring throughout the first floor, bi-fold doors leading to the covered patio, stylish lighting and designer paint throughout. Chef's FULLY EQUIPT kitchen contains marble counter-tops with back splash, large island, dishes/utensils and Kitchen Aid's top notch stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher and microwave). There is also a bonus tech area upstairs convenient for private business/study. Large secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. Grand master suite includes a walk in closet and a master bathroom with spacious dual sink vanities, extra thick frameless shower glass enclosures, beautiful custom tile/flooring and marble countertops. Relax in the professionally landscaped yard, designed for easy maintenance. Short distance to Cypress Village Shopping Center, 99 Ranch Market, Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and The Great Park. Enjoy access to the village amenities including multiple resort pools, parks, community centers, tennis courts and Distinguished Irvine Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Cherry Tree have any available units?
72 Cherry Tree has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Cherry Tree have?
Some of 72 Cherry Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Cherry Tree currently offering any rent specials?
72 Cherry Tree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Cherry Tree pet-friendly?
No, 72 Cherry Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Cherry Tree offer parking?
Yes, 72 Cherry Tree does offer parking.
Does 72 Cherry Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Cherry Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Cherry Tree have a pool?
Yes, 72 Cherry Tree has a pool.
Does 72 Cherry Tree have accessible units?
No, 72 Cherry Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Cherry Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Cherry Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Cherry Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Cherry Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
