72 Cherry Tree

DETACHED, FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY HOME in Irvine’s vibrant community of Cypress Village. Situated on a private lot, this sought after open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and 2,100 sqft, and attached 2-car garage has many wonderful upgrades. Notable features include crisp white cabinetry, custom counter-tops, rich wood flooring throughout the first floor, bi-fold doors leading to the covered patio, stylish lighting and designer paint throughout. Chef's FULLY EQUIPT kitchen contains marble counter-tops with back splash, large island, dishes/utensils and Kitchen Aid's top notch stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher and microwave). There is also a bonus tech area upstairs convenient for private business/study. Large secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. Grand master suite includes a walk in closet and a master bathroom with spacious dual sink vanities, extra thick frameless shower glass enclosures, beautiful custom tile/flooring and marble countertops. Relax in the professionally landscaped yard, designed for easy maintenance. Short distance to Cypress Village Shopping Center, 99 Ranch Market, Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and The Great Park. Enjoy access to the village amenities including multiple resort pools, parks, community centers, tennis courts and Distinguished Irvine Unified Schools.