/
Irvine, CA
/
71 Canal
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

71 Canal

71 Canal · No Longer Available
Location

71 Canal, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Available February 15, 2020. Tenant occupied. 24 hours minimum notice for showings.

Come home to this cozy, light and bright, interior detached condo centrally located within the master planned neighborhood of Woodbury! This home is within walking distance to Woodbury Town Center, parks, pools, and Woodbury Elementary. With close to 1,500 sq. ft. of living space, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the second floor with a half bath and den on the main floor. There are many upgrades throughout the home - hardwood floors, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The great room opens up to the dining room making the home feel larger. French doors from the dining room lead out to a private patio which is great for entertaining. The master suite has dual sinks, a separate toilet area and a large walk-in closet. Solar panels on the roof provide HUGE SAVINGS on your monthly electricity bills. Cost to purchase electricity generated through Solar City is less than the lowest tier for SCE with any additional electricity purchased from SCE starting at their lowest tier. Community has resort-style amenities – 7 pools, 4 tennis courts, parks, sand volleyball and basketball courts. No pets allowed. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. Save money while you enjoy this highly desirable community. What more can you ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Canal have any available units?
71 Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Canal have?
Some of 71 Canal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Canal currently offering any rent specials?
71 Canal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Canal pet-friendly?
No, 71 Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Canal offer parking?
Yes, 71 Canal does offer parking.
Does 71 Canal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Canal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Canal have a pool?
Yes, 71 Canal has a pool.
Does 71 Canal have accessible units?
No, 71 Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Canal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Canal has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Canal have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Canal does not have units with air conditioning.
