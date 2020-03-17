Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Available February 15, 2020. Tenant occupied. 24 hours minimum notice for showings.



Come home to this cozy, light and bright, interior detached condo centrally located within the master planned neighborhood of Woodbury! This home is within walking distance to Woodbury Town Center, parks, pools, and Woodbury Elementary. With close to 1,500 sq. ft. of living space, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the second floor with a half bath and den on the main floor. There are many upgrades throughout the home - hardwood floors, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The great room opens up to the dining room making the home feel larger. French doors from the dining room lead out to a private patio which is great for entertaining. The master suite has dual sinks, a separate toilet area and a large walk-in closet. Solar panels on the roof provide HUGE SAVINGS on your monthly electricity bills. Cost to purchase electricity generated through Solar City is less than the lowest tier for SCE with any additional electricity purchased from SCE starting at their lowest tier. Community has resort-style amenities – 7 pools, 4 tennis courts, parks, sand volleyball and basketball courts. No pets allowed. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. Save money while you enjoy this highly desirable community. What more can you ask for!