Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

708 Timberwood

708 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

708 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Northwood Pointe, Irvine. This lovely 2 beds 2.5 baths Condo is located in a gated community. Large master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Secondary bedroom has private bathroom. Walk-in closet are available in both bedrooms. Technical center with ample storage space. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants and shopping center. Walking distance to award winning Canyonview Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Timberwood have any available units?
708 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 708 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
708 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 708 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 708 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 708 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 708 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Timberwood have a pool?
No, 708 Timberwood does not have a pool.
Does 708 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 708 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Timberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
