708 Timberwood

Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Northwood Pointe, Irvine. This lovely 2 beds 2.5 baths Condo is located in a gated community. Large master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Secondary bedroom has private bathroom. Walk-in closet are available in both bedrooms. Technical center with ample storage space. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants and shopping center. Walking distance to award winning Canyonview Elementary School.