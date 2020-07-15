All apartments in Irvine
70 Painted Trellis
70 Painted Trellis

70 Painted Trellis · No Longer Available
Location

70 Painted Trellis, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
New From Optum Real Estate: 3 Bedroom, 2/5 bathroom turnkey town home available in Irvine! This home features a spacious living room area with an open floor plan leading into an upgraded kitchen with complete stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. Home also features en suite bathrooms in every bedroom and a master bedroom with roomy walk in closets complete with jack and jill sinks in the master bath with a walk in shower, an open upstairs patio area perfect for entertainment, a washer and dryer in unit, and a 2 Car attached garage. This property won't last! Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

