70 Painted Trellis

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

New From Optum Real Estate: 3 Bedroom, 2/5 bathroom turnkey town home available in Irvine! This home features a spacious living room area with an open floor plan leading into an upgraded kitchen with complete stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. Home also features en suite bathrooms in every bedroom and a master bedroom with roomy walk in closets complete with jack and jill sinks in the master bath with a walk in shower, an open upstairs patio area perfect for entertainment, a washer and dryer in unit, and a 2 Car attached garage. This property won't last! Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.