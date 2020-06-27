7 Wayfarer

Amenities

Welcome to this light and bright single story charming cottage in an ideal location in the heart of Woodbridge. The undeniable curb appeal draws you to this corner, private location. A cute front entry porch welcomes you. Step inside and enjoy soaring ceilings, light and bright custom wall color and lots of upgrades including wood flooring, upgraded baseboards, plantation shutters, granite counters in kitchen and baths, upgraded crisp white cabinetry with decorative knobs, everything has been touched. The floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and access to the darling yard from the kitchen and the dining room. The wrap around yard has lovely landscaping accenting a generous patio area and side yard. And it includes a big garage with lots of storage. Washer and dryer are included. Does not back to a busy street and is near lots of guest parking. Water & sewer are paid in one bill by tenant. Take a stroll around the nearby Woodbridge lake and enjoy the scenic views. Live close to shopping, freeways, schools, golf and restaurants.