Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

7 Wayfarer

7 Wayfarer · No Longer Available
Location

7 Wayfarer, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome to this light and bright single story charming cottage in an ideal location in the heart of Woodbridge. The undeniable curb appeal draws you to this corner, private location. A cute front entry porch welcomes you. Step inside and enjoy soaring ceilings, light and bright custom wall color and lots of upgrades including wood flooring, upgraded baseboards, plantation shutters, granite counters in kitchen and baths, upgraded crisp white cabinetry with decorative knobs, everything has been touched. The floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and access to the darling yard from the kitchen and the dining room. The wrap around yard has lovely landscaping accenting a generous patio area and side yard. And it includes a big garage with lots of storage. Washer and dryer are included. Does not back to a busy street and is near lots of guest parking. Water & sewer are paid in one bill by tenant. Take a stroll around the nearby Woodbridge lake and enjoy the scenic views. Live close to shopping, freeways, schools, golf and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wayfarer have any available units?
7 Wayfarer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Wayfarer have?
Some of 7 Wayfarer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Wayfarer currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wayfarer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wayfarer pet-friendly?
No, 7 Wayfarer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Wayfarer offer parking?
Yes, 7 Wayfarer offers parking.
Does 7 Wayfarer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Wayfarer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wayfarer have a pool?
No, 7 Wayfarer does not have a pool.
Does 7 Wayfarer have accessible units?
No, 7 Wayfarer does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wayfarer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Wayfarer has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Wayfarer have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Wayfarer does not have units with air conditioning.
