Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

68 tollson

68 Tollson · (949) 202-8061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Tollson, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, and MOVE-IN READY, detached Home located in Irvine Eastwood Village community. Marin Plan 2, features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Great Room, dining room and downstairs bedroom with shower, attached 2-car garage. Fantastic Custom Designed Kitchen: White Wood Cabinets, large counter top and Stainless Steel Appliances; Professional Series 5 Burner Cook top; Vent Hood with Chimney to Ceiling; built-in Microwave ,Convection Oven, and Dishwasher. Convenient Laundry Room with sink, cabinets. WALKING DISTANCE to Eastwood Village Elementary and community facilities. Eastwood village Only minutes to Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza Shopping, UCI, JWA Airport, Laguna Beach and the 5, 405, 133 Freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 tollson have any available units?
68 tollson has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 tollson have?
Some of 68 tollson's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 tollson currently offering any rent specials?
68 tollson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 tollson pet-friendly?
No, 68 tollson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 tollson offer parking?
Yes, 68 tollson does offer parking.
Does 68 tollson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 tollson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 tollson have a pool?
No, 68 tollson does not have a pool.
Does 68 tollson have accessible units?
No, 68 tollson does not have accessible units.
Does 68 tollson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 tollson has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 tollson have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 tollson does not have units with air conditioning.
