67 Turnbury Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Prestigious Lanes End at Northwood Pointe This private collection of European inspired cottage style homes are quiet, peaceful and welcoming. The neighborhood is within walking distance to Canyon View Elementary & Northwood H.S. as well as a short distance from Sierra Vista Middle School. Modern technology- touchpad lock, USB charging ports, Honeywell thermostat, smart TV. 4 generous bedrooms. Spacious open floor plan with living room, dining room, and family room open to the kitchen. Remodeled areas with cable hookups ready for entertainment in both the adult space and family room including both a bar and study area. Remodeled 2nd floor laundry room with quartz countertop and laundry sink. The kitchen overlooks the landscaped backyard which is accessed by a clever Dutch door that opens in the middle. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, shower & dual vanities. There are 2 one car direct access garages (one accessed from the front and the other from the back). Other features include: Beautiful wood laminate floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, shiplap, barnwood door, Fireplace, center island, bay window. Waking distance to pools, parks, tennis courts, & playgrounds. Newsweek reported that Northwood H.S. was considered The Public Elite because so many students score well above average on SAT and ACT. Canyon View & Sierra Vista are also both regarded as Top Ranking Schools.