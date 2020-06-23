All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

67 Turnbury Lane

67 Turnbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

67 Turnbury Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Prestigious Lanes End at Northwood Pointe This private collection of European inspired cottage style homes are quiet, peaceful and welcoming. The neighborhood is within walking distance to Canyon View Elementary & Northwood H.S. as well as a short distance from Sierra Vista Middle School. Modern technology- touchpad lock, USB charging ports, Honeywell thermostat, smart TV. 4 generous bedrooms. Spacious open floor plan with living room, dining room, and family room open to the kitchen. Remodeled areas with cable hookups ready for entertainment in both the adult space and family room including both a bar and study area. Remodeled 2nd floor laundry room with quartz countertop and laundry sink. The kitchen overlooks the landscaped backyard which is accessed by a clever Dutch door that opens in the middle. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, shower & dual vanities. There are 2 one car direct access garages (one accessed from the front and the other from the back). Other features include: Beautiful wood laminate floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, shiplap, barnwood door, Fireplace, center island, bay window. Waking distance to pools, parks, tennis courts, & playgrounds. Newsweek reported that Northwood H.S. was considered The Public Elite because so many students score well above average on SAT and ACT. Canyon View & Sierra Vista are also both regarded as Top Ranking Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Turnbury Lane have any available units?
67 Turnbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Turnbury Lane have?
Some of 67 Turnbury Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Turnbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
67 Turnbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Turnbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 67 Turnbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Turnbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 67 Turnbury Lane offers parking.
Does 67 Turnbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Turnbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Turnbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 67 Turnbury Lane has a pool.
Does 67 Turnbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 67 Turnbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Turnbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Turnbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Turnbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Turnbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
