Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
67 Sorenson
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

67 Sorenson

67 Sorenson · No Longer Available
Location

67 Sorenson, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Sorenson is an amazing two-story home located in the highly sought after community of West Irvine. This inviting home offers 1,450 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room and dining room, a sizable kitchen and a 2-car garage.  Sorenson is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include raised panel doors throughout, hardwood floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. This amazing home also features a partially remodeled kitchen with granite countertops as well as a gas range and offers a large pantry, the master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and the master bath includes a soaking tub with a his and hers vanity. The community is stunning as you will find a refreshing pool and spa, along with access to Homestead Park with plenty of greenbelts and tennis courts in addition to immediate access to the West Irvine trail.  See it today… this amazing home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Sorenson have any available units?
67 Sorenson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Sorenson have?
Some of 67 Sorenson's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Sorenson currently offering any rent specials?
67 Sorenson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Sorenson pet-friendly?
No, 67 Sorenson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Sorenson offer parking?
Yes, 67 Sorenson offers parking.
Does 67 Sorenson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Sorenson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Sorenson have a pool?
Yes, 67 Sorenson has a pool.
Does 67 Sorenson have accessible units?
No, 67 Sorenson does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Sorenson have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Sorenson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Sorenson have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Sorenson does not have units with air conditioning.
