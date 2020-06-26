67 Sorenson

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Sorenson is an amazing two-story home located in the highly sought after community of West Irvine. This inviting home offers 1,450 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room and dining room, a sizable kitchen and a 2-car garage. Sorenson is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include raised panel doors throughout, hardwood floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. This amazing home also features a partially remodeled kitchen with granite countertops as well as a gas range and offers a large pantry, the master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and the master bath includes a soaking tub with a his and hers vanity. The community is stunning as you will find a refreshing pool and spa, along with access to Homestead Park with plenty of greenbelts and tennis courts in addition to immediate access to the West Irvine trail. See it today… this amazing home will not last!