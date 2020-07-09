All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

66 Salton

66 Salton · No Longer Available
Location

66 Salton, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23ef02f023 ----
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo is available now. If offers a large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room is spacious with plenty of natural light, a fireplace and laminate floors throughout. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a connecting master bath with dual sinks. The guest room offers a large closet with plenty of storage space and direct access to the balcony. It has front load washer and dryer with plenty of storage space in the laundry room. Its a must see, private community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Salton have any available units?
66 Salton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Salton have?
Some of 66 Salton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Salton currently offering any rent specials?
66 Salton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Salton pet-friendly?
No, 66 Salton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Salton offer parking?
No, 66 Salton does not offer parking.
Does 66 Salton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Salton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Salton have a pool?
No, 66 Salton does not have a pool.
Does 66 Salton have accessible units?
No, 66 Salton does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Salton have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Salton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Salton have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Salton does not have units with air conditioning.

