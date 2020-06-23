64 Mapleton

Amenities

pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Model house back on the market!! Gorgeous home, 4,098 sq. ft with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Downstairs bedroom suite with kitchenette and eating area, perfect for guests, has separate entrance. Amazing outdoor covered Living Room with outdoor kitchen ready for BBQ and entertaining. The house has solar system, fully paid off, which is a huge save on the electricity bill. Fully landscaped. Great opportunity tolive in a home in Woodbury, award winning schools, 16 parks and gardens, 7 swimming pools and so on. Property can be leased as fully furnished with higher rent.