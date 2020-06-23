All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 Mapleton

64 Mapleton · No Longer Available
Location

64 Mapleton, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Model house back on the market!! Gorgeous home, 4,098 sq. ft with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Downstairs bedroom suite with kitchenette and eating area, perfect for guests, has separate entrance. Amazing outdoor covered Living Room with outdoor kitchen ready for BBQ and entertaining. The house has solar system, fully paid off, which is a huge save on the electricity bill. Fully landscaped. Great opportunity tolive in a home in Woodbury, award winning schools, 16 parks and gardens, 7 swimming pools and so on. Property can be leased as fully furnished with higher rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Mapleton have any available units?
64 Mapleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 64 Mapleton currently offering any rent specials?
64 Mapleton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Mapleton pet-friendly?
No, 64 Mapleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 64 Mapleton offer parking?
No, 64 Mapleton does not offer parking.
Does 64 Mapleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Mapleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Mapleton have a pool?
Yes, 64 Mapleton has a pool.
Does 64 Mapleton have accessible units?
No, 64 Mapleton does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Mapleton have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Mapleton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Mapleton have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Mapleton does not have units with air conditioning.
