Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool playground clubhouse

Live in serene, guard-gated prestigious NorthPark! Near all best schools! Upon entering you're greeted by the vaulted ceiling formal living rm. Overlooking livng rm is the formal dining, precluding the kitchen with a quaint balcony extending from the family rm. Many upgrades- natural stone entry, light oak cabinets, mirror closets, roman style tub, custom paint- like a model! Community parks, fountains, pools, private playgrounds, clubhouse- exclusive RESORT LIVING BEST!