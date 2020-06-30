63 E. Yale Loop

Amenities

Nestled in the highly desirable community of Woodbridge Complete Remodel Estate Home - Truly stunning off-Loop Estates home is what youve been waiting for. Owner has spent thousands in remodeling to prepare home for the market. New upgrades include New Laminate Flooring, New Windows, New Paint, New Fixtures, New Recessed Lights. Completely New Shower and Shower Enclosure.

Home boasts a spacious master bedroom and bath as well as generously sized secondary bedrooms - all located upstairs. Relax and recharge in your beautiful back yard with plenty of room for fun and entertaining. The thoughtful upgrades and appointments in this home are sure to enrich your life and your homes value while offering comfortable living space for the whole family. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities Woodbridge has to offer, including 22 pools, 16 spas, 2 lagoons, 2 lakes with boating and fishing, 24 tennis courts, splash pad and much more. Please call Dianne at 949-734-7309 or go to our website WWW.HCMPM.COM



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5471032)