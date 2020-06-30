All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 63 E. Yale Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
63 E. Yale Loop
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

63 E. Yale Loop

63 East Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

63 East Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nestled in the highly desirable community of Woodbridge Complete Remodel Estate Home - Truly stunning off-Loop Estates home is what youve been waiting for. Owner has spent thousands in remodeling to prepare home for the market. New upgrades include New Laminate Flooring, New Windows, New Paint, New Fixtures, New Recessed Lights. Completely New Shower and Shower Enclosure.
Home boasts a spacious master bedroom and bath as well as generously sized secondary bedrooms - all located upstairs. Relax and recharge in your beautiful back yard with plenty of room for fun and entertaining. The thoughtful upgrades and appointments in this home are sure to enrich your life and your homes value while offering comfortable living space for the whole family. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities Woodbridge has to offer, including 22 pools, 16 spas, 2 lagoons, 2 lakes with boating and fishing, 24 tennis courts, splash pad and much more. Please call Dianne at 949-734-7309 or go to our website WWW.HCMPM.COM

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5471032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 E. Yale Loop have any available units?
63 E. Yale Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 E. Yale Loop have?
Some of 63 E. Yale Loop's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 E. Yale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
63 E. Yale Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 E. Yale Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 E. Yale Loop is pet friendly.
Does 63 E. Yale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 63 E. Yale Loop offers parking.
Does 63 E. Yale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 E. Yale Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 E. Yale Loop have a pool?
Yes, 63 E. Yale Loop has a pool.
Does 63 E. Yale Loop have accessible units?
No, 63 E. Yale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 63 E. Yale Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 E. Yale Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 E. Yale Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63 E. Yale Loop has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology