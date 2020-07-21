All apartments in Irvine
62 Parkwood

Location

62 Parkwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
This BRAND NEW home is located in the prestigious Eastwood Village with highly sought after Delano Plan 2 on a premium lot! This home offers beautiful park and greenbelt views in living room and master bedroom. Open floor plan with upgraded luxury vinyl flooring, recessed lighting, gorgeous quartz countertop and white contemporary style cabinetry. With built-ins throughout, this home has ample storage space for the whole family. Window coverings and plantation shutters will be installed. Smart system is wired for you to remotely control your AC, lights and doorbell. The master suite features a French door window to enjoy the beautiful park and greenbelt views. Very nice size yard gives you a single family house feeling. All the appliances will be provided including fridge, washer and dryer. This home is walking distance to the Eastwood elementary school. This community features four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQs, countless children playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball diamond, soccer field, basketball courts, walking trails, two luxury style pools, and a clubhouse. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Eastwood Village is in the Irvine Unified School District with top rated, award winning schools including the Blue Ribbon Northwood high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Parkwood have any available units?
62 Parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Parkwood have?
Some of 62 Parkwood's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
62 Parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Parkwood pet-friendly?
No, 62 Parkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Parkwood offer parking?
No, 62 Parkwood does not offer parking.
Does 62 Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Parkwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Parkwood have a pool?
Yes, 62 Parkwood has a pool.
Does 62 Parkwood have accessible units?
No, 62 Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Parkwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Parkwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62 Parkwood has units with air conditioning.
