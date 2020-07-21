62 Parkwood

Amenities

This BRAND NEW home is located in the prestigious Eastwood Village with highly sought after Delano Plan 2 on a premium lot! This home offers beautiful park and greenbelt views in living room and master bedroom. Open floor plan with upgraded luxury vinyl flooring, recessed lighting, gorgeous quartz countertop and white contemporary style cabinetry. With built-ins throughout, this home has ample storage space for the whole family. Window coverings and plantation shutters will be installed. Smart system is wired for you to remotely control your AC, lights and doorbell. The master suite features a French door window to enjoy the beautiful park and greenbelt views. Very nice size yard gives you a single family house feeling. All the appliances will be provided including fridge, washer and dryer. This home is walking distance to the Eastwood elementary school. This community features four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQs, countless children playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball diamond, soccer field, basketball courts, walking trails, two luxury style pools, and a clubhouse. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Eastwood Village is in the Irvine Unified School District with top rated, award winning schools including the Blue Ribbon Northwood high school.