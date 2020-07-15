All apartments in Irvine
Location

62 Clocktower, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

all utils included
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Experience the best in Irvine living! A tastefully furnished unit with all utilities included. Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, TV- Cable, Internet! The unit has its own entrance and is walking distance to pools, parks and walking trails as well as shopping centers. There is a queen size bed, full-size bathroom, good size closet and built in work desk with many drawers. The kitchen has a freezer, small refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, kettle, small oven, toaster/poacher and other small appliances.

This includes bi-weekly cleaning service and is ideal for a working adult. Four month minimum lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Clocktower have any available units?
62 Clocktower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Clocktower have?
Some of 62 Clocktower's amenities include all utils included, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Clocktower currently offering any rent specials?
62 Clocktower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Clocktower pet-friendly?
No, 62 Clocktower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Clocktower offer parking?
No, 62 Clocktower does not offer parking.
Does 62 Clocktower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Clocktower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Clocktower have a pool?
Yes, 62 Clocktower has a pool.
Does 62 Clocktower have accessible units?
No, 62 Clocktower does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Clocktower have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Clocktower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Clocktower have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Clocktower does not have units with air conditioning.
