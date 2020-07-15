62 Clocktower

Amenities

all utils included pool microwave internet access furnished oven

Experience the best in Irvine living! A tastefully furnished unit with all utilities included. Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, TV- Cable, Internet! The unit has its own entrance and is walking distance to pools, parks and walking trails as well as shopping centers. There is a queen size bed, full-size bathroom, good size closet and built in work desk with many drawers. The kitchen has a freezer, small refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, kettle, small oven, toaster/poacher and other small appliances.



This includes bi-weekly cleaning service and is ideal for a working adult. Four month minimum lease term.