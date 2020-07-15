Amenities

garage walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

located in the exclusive guard-gated community-Altair Irvine. Four bedrooms plus a Den, a loft and California room with fireplace, four and a half bathrooms. The whole house is Amazon smart house, most of the things could be controlled by cell phones. Solar panels on the property, open floor plan, and spacious master suites with spa-inspired master bathrooms and walk-in closets. Community features Clubhouse, Picnic Area, Sport Court, Tennis Court, Swimming pool, Trails, Parks and 24 hours live guard.