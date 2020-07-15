All apartments in Irvine
62 Chasma
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM

62 Chasma

62 Chasma · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

62 Chasma, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
located in the exclusive guard-gated community-Altair Irvine. Four bedrooms plus a Den, a loft and California room with fireplace, four and a half bathrooms. The whole house is Amazon smart house, most of the things could be controlled by cell phones. Solar panels on the property, open floor plan, and spacious master suites with spa-inspired master bathrooms and walk-in closets. Community features Clubhouse, Picnic Area, Sport Court, Tennis Court, Swimming pool, Trails, Parks and 24 hours live guard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Chasma have any available units?
62 Chasma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Chasma have?
Some of 62 Chasma's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Chasma currently offering any rent specials?
62 Chasma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Chasma pet-friendly?
No, 62 Chasma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Chasma offer parking?
Yes, 62 Chasma offers parking.
Does 62 Chasma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Chasma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Chasma have a pool?
Yes, 62 Chasma has a pool.
Does 62 Chasma have accessible units?
No, 62 Chasma does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Chasma have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Chasma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Chasma have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Chasma does not have units with air conditioning.
